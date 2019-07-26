Suspect in custody following 12 hour shooting spree in Los Angeles

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:55 AM PT — Friday, July 26, 2019

Authorities apprehended a man who went on a shooting rampage in Los Angeles. On Thursday, officers took 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza into custody.

“We put tremendous assets towards this to catch this individual because we knew he was a danger to the community one didn’t want him out there.” Capt. William Hayes, Los Angeles Police Department

Authorities say the man shot and killed four people during the 12-hour incident in the San Fernando Valley. The gunman attacked his family in their Canoga Park home Thursday morning, where he killed both his father and his brother. He also injured his mother during the incident. Those who worked with Zaragoza’s father say they knew there was trouble.

“His son was crazy, he didn’t want to do anything…just wanted money,” said Michael Ramia. “He wasn’t afraid of him, but I think he was cautious around him.”

Authorities say the gunman also shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, and injured another employee at a gas station in North Hollywood. He then attempted to rob a man using an ATM at a nearby bank, and several hours later he killed another person on a bus.

Officers then located the suspect about an hour later, when they used a taser to subdue him. He suffered minor injuries during the arrest. Police have yet to reveal a motive for the killings.