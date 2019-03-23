Suspect charged for assault of conservative activist at UC Berkeley

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:22 AM PT — Wednesday, March 6, 2019

The man who allegedly attacked a conservative activist at UC Berkeley has officially been charged. Prosecutors have revealed Zachary Greenberg has been indicted on two-counts of felony assault among other charges.

These charges stemmed from an incident that happened last month. The 28-year-old allegedly attacked Hayden Williams, who was recruiting for the conservative group Turning Point USA.

Neither men are students at UC Berkeley, but university officials have since spoken out to condemn the attack.

“The university condemns, in the strongest possible terms, violence and harassment of any sort –no matter who the perpetrators are, no matter who the targets are,” said Dan Mogulof, assistant vice chancellor for UC Berkeley.

President Trump welcomed the victim Hayden Williams on stage when he spoke at CPAC over the weekend.

The president revealed this incident is prompting him to sign an executive order, which will promote free speech on college campuses.