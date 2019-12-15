Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Calif. synagogue

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:37 PM PT — Sunday, December 15, 2019

Police in Beverly Hills, California are looking for the suspect who was caught on camera vandalizing a synagogue. The incident happened at the Nessah Synagogue before Shabbat prayer services on Saturday.

@BeverlyHillsPD – The Beverly Hills Police Department is actively investigating a series of vandalisms that occurred in the City of Beverly Hills overnight at Nessah Synagogue. pic.twitter.com/vPnu6t4Awx — Beverly Hills Police (@BeverlyHillsPD) December 14, 2019

An employee walked into the synagogue to find the inside ransacked and numerous Jewish relics on the floor.

“The suspect damaged several Jewish relics, but fortunately, the main synagogue scrolls survived unscathed,” stated Asst. Police Chief Marc Coopwood.

Evidence of today’s heinous crime at Nessah Synagogue. pic.twitter.com/WcBK8uh26w — (((Sam Yebri))) (@samyebri) December 15, 2019

Police said no one was injured and no property was stolen in the attack. They are currently investigating whether the incident is a hate crime.

The vandalism came just days after police in New Jersey reported a Jewish grocery store was targeted in an anti-Semitic attack. Six people, including a detective, ended up dead after an hours-long shootout the JC Kosher Supermarket.

