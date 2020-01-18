Susan B. Anthony List launches $52M campaign for President Trump’s reelection

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

President Trump’s reelection campaign is getting a major boost from members of the pro-life lobby. On Friday, Susan B. Anthony List and its affiliate super PAC Women Speak Out announced they will be contributing $52 million to help keep the president in office.

Unborn babies can’t vote. But we can vote for them. And we can get out the vote for them. We’re going all in for the babies & moms: https://t.co/uul1rgFlyC #Trump2020Landslide #Trump2020 #MAPLA #KAG #prolife — Susan B. Anthony List (@SBAList) January 18, 2020

The donation marked the group’s largest election year contribution so far. Spokeswoman Mallory Quigley said “the stakes could not be higher” for pro-life policies. She said 2020 Democrat candidates have attacked the most modest anti-abortion stances and have practically endorsed infanticide at this point.

President Trump, who has been a longtime ally of the group, has prioritized pro-life policies during his administration and appointed several pro-life judges to federal courts, including two Supreme Court justices.

“When I ran for office, I pledged to stand for life,” he said. “I have kept my promise, and I think everybody here understands that fully.”

Susan B. Anthony List and Women Speak Out have stated they plan to use $52 million dollars for President Trump’s reelection campaign on digital ads, door-to-door visits and phone calls in key battleground states. They will mostly be targeting “traditional Democrat voter groups,” who they said may be unaware of their candidates’ “extreme pro-abortion policies.”

Planned Parenthood launched a $45 million campaign earlier this week, which will also target voters in key battleground states.