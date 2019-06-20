Trending

Supreme Court to hear case regarding President Trump’s taxes

FILE – In this June 20, 2019 file photo, The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 5:45 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the case over whether President Trump should disclose his personal tax returns. The high court announced their decision on Friday and said oral arguments will begin in the spring.

Justices will look at previous rulings of all lower courts on several lawsuits, which seek the president’s tax returns. The suits stem from New York Attorney General Cyrus Vance and House Democrats.

The landmark ruling will likely set the precedent for U.S. presidents moving forward. President Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said he’s looking forward to presenting his client’s written and oral arguments.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted review of the President’s three pending cases,” he said. “These cases raise significant constitutional issues.”

A final decision is expected by June 2020.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Paraguay’s President Mario Abdo Benitez in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

