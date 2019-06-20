Supreme Court to hear case regarding President Trump’s taxes

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:45 PM PT — Friday, December 13, 2019

The Supreme Court has agreed to take up the case over whether President Trump should disclose his personal tax returns. The high court announced their decision on Friday and said oral arguments will begin in the spring.

New: Supreme Court agrees to hear Trump challenges to Mazars and Deutsche Bank congressional subpoenas for the president's financial and tax records. Arguments in March. pic.twitter.com/l9hsrq4Bm7 — Todd Ruger (@ToddRuger) December 13, 2019

Justices will look at previous rulings of all lower courts on several lawsuits, which seek the president’s tax returns. The suits stem from New York Attorney General Cyrus Vance and House Democrats.

The landmark ruling will likely set the precedent for U.S. presidents moving forward. President Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow said he’s looking forward to presenting his client’s written and oral arguments.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court granted review of the President’s three pending cases,” he said. “These cases raise significant constitutional issues.”

A final decision is expected by June 2020.

