Supreme Court rejects Biden admin. request to implement immigration policy

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:45 AM PT – Friday, July 22, 2022

The Supreme Court declined to allow the Biden administration to enforce a policy prioritizing the apprehension and deportation of certain groups of illegal immigrants. In a five-to-four decision Thursday, the high court rejected a request by the administration to put a district court ruling blocking the policies implementation on hold.

Under the policy, border officials are instructed to focus on deporting suspected terrorists, people who have committed serious crimes and those caught at the border. Thursday’s decision means the rule will not take effect while the court hears arguments in the administrations appeal and eventually issues a final decision.

This comes as the Transportation Security Administration admitted to allowing more than 1,000 illegal migrants to use Department of Homeland Security documents to board domestic flights. During a Senate hearing Thursday, officials from the TSA said they allowed migrants to present items like arrest warrants and deportation notices as a form of identification at its checkpoints. They also admitted to using Border Patrol databases to verify the legitimacy of the documents.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) commented on this revelation.

“Under your tenureship the time’s for screening have gone up, up, up at airports all across the country, including in my home state of Missouri,” stated the lawmaker. “St. Louis is not the sixth longest screening process in the country despite the size of our airport there. People who have done absolutely nothing wrong, who are law-abiding citizens and in every respect are subject to the most invasive screenings at these airports. Yet, you are allowing illegal aliens to present warrant for arrest and waiving them on the airplanes. How does that make sense?”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, 10 Republican senators have sent a letter to the DHS demanding an explanation over the policy.