Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg undergoes bile duct procedure in hospital: court



FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in taking a new family photo with her fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg participates in taking a new family photo with her fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

July 30, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably after undergoing a non-surgical medical procedure on Wednesday at a New York hospital, the court said.

Ginsburg, at 87 the oldest member of the Supreme Court, expects to be released from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center by the end of the week after a bile duct stent was revised, the court said in a statement.

