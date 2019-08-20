Supreme Court asked to rule on ‘Serial’ podcast murder case

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:35 AM PT — Tuesday, August 20, 2019

Most known from the popular podcast “Serial,” the case of Adnan Syed is now being filed with the U.S. Supreme Court. Syed and his council have reportedly filed with the nation’s highest court to review his case, and reverse a lower court’s ruling against him.

Syed received a life sentence on murder charges, following the death of his ex-girlfriend and classmate at Woodlawn High School. Hae Min Lee died on January 13th, 1999. Syed reportedly strangled Lee in her car, and then buried her body near Leakin Park.

The convicted killer filed a retrial, claiming his right to competent representation was violated by his former attorney. Syed argued his former lawyer failed to call a key witness, Asia McClain, to the stand. McClain’s testimony reportedly would have given him an alibi at the exact time of the murder. However, Syed’s then-attorney never reached out to McClain, even after she sent letters detailing her testimony.

“I was never questioned, I was never informed of anything pertaining to the case,” stated McClain. “I don’t know why he was convicted.”

According to the podcast, much of the case against Syed is based on his friend Jay Wilds testimony, who claimed he helped Syed bury Lee’s body. However, Syed has maintained his innocence in the podcast, and claimed he had no ill will towards his late ex-girlfriend.

“I just sometimes wish like, they could like look into my brain and see how I really felt about her, and no matter what else someone would say, they would see ‘man this guy had no had no ill will towards her’…whatever the motivation is to kill someone, I had absolutely — it didn’t exist in me,” he stated.

The case has reportedly gone through multiple trials and courts. At this time, it is unclear when the Supreme Court will respond to the petition.