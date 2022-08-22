Supporters rally for author Salman Rushdie in N.Y.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:24 AM PT – Monday, August 22, 2022

Hundreds rally in New York in support of assaulted writer Salman Rushdie. Friends and members of the literary community gathered Friday at the New York Public Library to speak and show solidarity for Rushdie.

The rally came one week after the writer was attacked on stage during an event in the state. The writer is getting treated for stab wounds in a Pennsylvania hospital. Literary figures took turns reading Rushdie’s works aloud to supporters.

🇺🇸Writers gather in support of Salman Rushdie: Hundreds gathered in front of the New York Public Library to hear writers speak out in solidarity with the acclaimed novelist Salman Rushdie, who was stabbed at an appearance in New York state. pic.twitter.com/OMdzA3VXJA — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) August 20, 2022

Rushdie has received threats ever since Iran’s former leader issued a bounty for his death in 1989 over his book “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider “blasphemous.” The suspect in the attack is being held without bail on attempted murder and assault charges.