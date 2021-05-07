Trending

Support for Recall Newsom efforts stronger in conservative Calif. areas

FILE - In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Big Sur, Calif. A California appeals court has upheld Newsom's emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic. The 3rd District Court of Appeal in Sacramento ruled Wednesday, May 5, 2021, for the Democratic governor in a lawsuit brought by two Republican lawmakers. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)

FILE – In this April 23, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in Big Sur, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:26 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

As the support for the Recall Gavin Newsom effort grows, it appears a large portion of the backing is coming from California’s conservative areas.

California’s Secretary of State Office released a report Wednesday showing parts of the Sierra Nevada and the state’s rural, remote northeast have the highest support for the recall. One county in the Sierra Nevada had the highest rate in the state with over 19 percent of registered voters signing the petition.

This comes as Democrat Gov. Newsom continues to claim the recall is a Republican-led power grab. Meanwhile, organizers of the effort said they plan to endorse a candidate running to replace Newsom, but have not given a timeline for when they plan to do so.

MORE NEWS: ‘Democrats Turning America Into Totalitarian Communist State,” Says Attorney Sidney Powell

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE