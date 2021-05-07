Support for Recall Newsom efforts stronger in conservative Calif. areas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:26 AM PT – Friday, May 7, 2021

As the support for the Recall Gavin Newsom effort grows, it appears a large portion of the backing is coming from California’s conservative areas.

NEW: California's Secretary of State's office has verified enough signatures to trigger a recall election against Governor Gavin Newsom. — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) April 26, 2021

California’s Secretary of State Office released a report Wednesday showing parts of the Sierra Nevada and the state’s rural, remote northeast have the highest support for the recall. One county in the Sierra Nevada had the highest rate in the state with over 19 percent of registered voters signing the petition.

This comes as Democrat Gov. Newsom continues to claim the recall is a Republican-led power grab. Meanwhile, organizers of the effort said they plan to endorse a candidate running to replace Newsom, but have not given a timeline for when they plan to do so.