Supply chain bottleneck to linger through 2022, says ECB’s Rehn



FILE PHOTO: A container ship is seen at the shipping terminal Eurokai in the Port of Hamburg, Germany November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer FILE PHOTO: A container ship is seen at the shipping terminal Eurokai in the Port of Hamburg, Germany November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

November 12, 2021

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Supply chain bottlenecks that are dampening euro zone growth and pushing up inflation will linger throughout 2022, European Central Bank policymaker Olli Rehn said on Friday.

Significant relief from the situation is unlikely until the end of the year, the Finnish central bank chief told a Lithuanian conference.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by David Goodman)