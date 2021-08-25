Supply bottlenecks cast shadow over German industry – Ifo



August 25, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Activity in Germany’s industrial sector remains at a high level but manufacturers are worried about disruption caused by shortages of semi-conductors, plastics and metals, Klaus Wohlrabe of the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday.

“70% of manufacturers complain about bottlenecks, up from 64% in July,” he said. “Export expectations have fallen but remain at a good level.”

He said half of companies in both manufacturing and retail wanted to increase prices to make up for higher costs and that rising coronavirus infections have resulted in a sharp fall in expectations in hospitality and tourism.

