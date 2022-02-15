Super Bowl draws over 101 million TV viewers – Nielsen



FILE PHOTO: A Los Angeles Rams supporter watches the Super Bowl from the window of the Casa Rios Restaurant, across the SoFi Stadium during the Super Bowl LVI, in Inglewood, California, U.S., February 13, 2022. Picture taken February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Aude Guerrucci

February 15, 2022

(Reuters) – Sunday’s Super Bowl broadcast attracted an average television audience of about 101 million viewers, roughly 10 percent above last year’s National Football League championship, according to Nielsen data released Tuesday.

About 99 million people watched the broadcast on NBC, owned by Comcast Corp.. Another 1.9 million viewed the game on Telemundo. The figure includes people who watched on televisions at home and in bars and restaurants.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)