Suns’ Mikal Bridges agrees to 4-year, $90 million extension



FILE PHOTO: Sep 27, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges poses for a portrait during media day at the Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

October 18, 2021

Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges agreed to a four-year, $90 million extension, his agents told ESPN on Sunday.

The extension to his rookie contract is fully guaranteed, according to Sam Goldfeder and Jordan Gertler of Excel Sports Management.

Bridges, 25, started all 72 games last season for the Western Conference champions, setting career highs with 13.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He shot 42.5 percent from 3-point range, 54.3 percent from the field and 84.0 percent from the free-throw line.

He averaged 11.1 points and 4.3 boards in 22 postseason starts. Bridges averaged 12 points during the NBA Finals, which the Suns lost in six games to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Drafted 10th overall in 2018 out of Villanova, Bridges owns career averages of 10.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 227 games (160 starts).

The Suns open the season at home Wednesday night against the Denver Nuggets.

