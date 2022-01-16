Sudan’s inflation accelerates to 359.09% in 2021



FILE PHOTO: People gather outside a bakery in Khartoum North, Sudan March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah FILE PHOTO: People gather outside a bakery in Khartoum North, Sudan March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

January 16, 2022

(Reuters) – Sudan’s headline inflation rate averaged 359.09% in 2021, up from 163.26% in 2020, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday.

Inflation slowed to 318.21% year-on-year in December, from 339.58 in the previous month, the statistics agency added in a statement.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile items such as food, increased to 443.48% in December from 428.34% in November.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz, Writing by Ahmad Elhamy, Editing by Angus MacSwan)