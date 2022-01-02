Sudan’s Hamdok resigns as prime minister



FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke FILE PHOTO: Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 14, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

January 2, 2022

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday he was resigning, less than two months after being reinstated as part of an political agreement with the military.

In a televised speech, he said a roundtable discussion was needed to come to a new agreement for Sudan’s political transition to democracy.

(Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Kevin Liffey)