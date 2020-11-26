Sudan’s former PM Sadiq al-Mahdi dies from coronavirus in UAE



November 26, 2020

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi died from a coronavirus infection three weeks after being hospitalised in the United Arab Emirates, according to family sources and a party statement early Thursday.

Mahdi, 84, was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that bought former president Omar al-Bashir to power.

Mahdi headed the moderate Islamic Umma party and remained an influential figure even after Bashir was toppled in April 2019.

Last month, al-Mahdi’s family said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was transferred to the UAE for treatment a few days later following a brief hospitalisation in Sudan.

Several family members and leading party officials were infected as well.

Mahdi had returned to Sudan in December 2018, following a year-long self-exile, just as protests over worsening economic conditions and Bashir’s rule gathered steam. His daughter Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, deputy leader of the Umma Party, was among those detained during the demonstrations.

After the military forced Bashir out from power, Mahdi pushed for a transfer to civilian rule, warning in interviews with Reuters of the risks of a counter-coup and calling for the powerful, paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to be integrated.

Sudan’s government had briefly arrested Mahdi in 2014 and accused him of conspiring with armed rebels, a charge that could carry the death penalty, leading him to seek refuge in Cairo.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz and Hesham Abdul Khalek, writing by Aidan Lewis, Mahmoud Mourad, and Nafisa Eltahir,; Editing by Chris Reese and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)