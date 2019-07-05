Sudan military council, opposition reach power-sharing agreement: sources



FILE PHOTO: Sudanese shout slogans during a demonstration demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Sudanese shout slogans during a demonstration demanding the ruling military hand over to civilians in Khartoum, Sudan, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Umit Bektas/File Photo

July 5, 2019

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Sudan’s ruling transitional military council and a coalition of opposition and protest groups reached an agreement to share power during a transition period leading to elections, sources said on Friday.

The two sides, which have held talks in Khartoum for the past two days, are expected to hold a news conference.

(Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Leslie Adler)