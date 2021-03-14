Trending

Substitute teacher living in car amid pandemic receives $27K check from former student

A picture taken on March 16 2020 in Baarn shows an empty classroom at the Baarnsch high school. - The Dutch government on March 15, 2020 ordered the closing of all schools, bars, restaurants, sex clubs and cannabis cafes in a bid to fight the spread of the new coronavirus. (Photo by Jeroen JUMELET / ANP / AFP) / Netherlands OUT (Photo by JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

An empty classroom amidst the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by JEROEN JUMELET/ANP/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:05 PM PT – Sunday, March 14, 2021

A California student raised over $20,000 dollars for a substitute teacher who was living in his car amid the pandemic.

Last week, 77-year old Jose Villarruel was gifted $27,000 after his former student 21-year-old Steven Nava arranged a GoFundMe page for him.

Villarruel resigned from teaching in 2020 when schools shifted to online learning.

“I decided the school situation has changed completely,” Villarruel said. “And I believed that a job of a substitute was over.”

He had been living out of his car ever since.

“I was just devastated and gutted for the reality of the pandemic and how it has left teachers without a job,” former student Steven Nava said. “And this is one of the results. It’s sad to see one of your own teachers go through that.”

Nava noted it was an honor to help the man who has helped mold so many students.

