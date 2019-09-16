Suarez, Bauer lead Reds over Diamondbacks



Sep 15, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds third baseman Eugenio Suarez (7) celebrates after the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

September 16, 2019

Eugenio Suarez hit two solo home runs, including a 456-foot blast, and Trevor Bauer pitched eight strong innings to help the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday in Phoenix.

Suarez moved into a tie for the major league lead with 47 homers, the same as New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso. Suarez has three multi-homer games this season, two against the Diamondbacks in the past eight days. He has five homers against Arizona this season.

Bauer (11-12) struck out nine while giving up four hits and one run.

Josh VanMeter also homered for the Reds (70-80), who have won three of their past four games.

Ketel Marte had two hits and Wilmer Flores had an RBI single for Arizona (76-74), which has lost seven of eight after breaking a six-game losing streak Saturday.

Arizona fell 5 1/2 games behind the Chicago Cubs for the second National League wild-card spot with 12 games remaining and three other teams to pass.

Raisel Iglesias struck out two in a 1-2-3 ninth inning for his 31st save in 36 chances.

Arizona right-hander Zac Gallen (3-6) gave up five hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings, with five strikeouts and two walks. He has given up three or fewer runs in his first 15 major league starts, the second-longest streak to start a career behind Montreal’s Steve Rogers (18, 1973).

Arizona’s Alex Avila walked with one out in the third inning, took second on Gallen’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Flores’ single, the first hit of the game. Marte followed with a single, but Flores was thrown out attempting to take third.

VanMeter homered leading off the fourth inning and Suarez followed with a homer on a 3-0 pitch from Gallen for a 2-1 lead. VanMeter has eight homers, two in this series.

Suarez hit his 456-footer for a 3-1 lead in the sixth.

The Diamondbacks had 12 total hits in the series, losing two of three. In a 1-0 victory Saturday, Arizona became the first team in major league history to win a game in which they had only one baserunner, according to Elias.

–Field Level Media