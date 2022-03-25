Stylist previews what to expect in Oscar fashion this year



(Reuters) – Celebrity stylist and creative director Apuje Kalu is working with several A-list celebrities attending this year’s Academy Awards and after-parties. So what goes into a successful Oscars look?

Part of the key to pulling it off is making sure attendees are comfortable and confident.

“When styling my clients I’m very collaborative. We have meetings, we talk strategy, we exchange images, but ultimately they’re the ones that are facing the cameras, so I want to ensure that … I’m not forcing a vision or look onto them,” he said Friday. “But I’m also not afraid to push them.”

As for what to look for this year?

“There’s going to be a lot of volume, like really big gowns on the carpet this year. We’re coming back at the Oscars and people are looking forward to making statements and to be being seen.

“Also, you’ll see a lot of sleek silhouettes. Everyone’s body type can’t carry maybe a really big gown, and some people look really good in sleek silhouettes showing off their figure but still being covered and still being tasteful,” he said.

Kalu expects bold hues to rule on the carpet this year.

“You’re going to see color on the carpet this year, whether it be primary colors or jewel tones. So, look forward to people (making) statements because we’ve been locked down for so long and it’s been kind of an absence of their opulence.”

The 94th annual Oscars will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

