Study: Nearly 400K ‘anchor babies’ born in 2019

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:04 PM PT — Monday, January 6, 2020

The number of babies born to illegal immigrants surpassed American births in nearly all 50 states last year. Analysis by the Center for Immigration Studies shows nearly 400,000 so-called ‘anchor babies’ were born in the U.S. in 2019.

Data from 2018 reveals about 300,000 ‘anchor babies’ are born in the U.S. every year. These children immediately gain American citizenship, which then extends financial, legal and social benefits to their illegal alien parents.

President Trump has yet to sign an executive order to end the policy, which critics say incentivizes illegal immigration into the U.S.

TRUMP: "They used to call it anchor babies but they don't use that term anymore because it's not nice. Our laws are so crazy. But 1 by 1, we are finding ways. They call them loopholes… I'm finding loopholes to get around the loopholes. Because our Congress can't act." pic.twitter.com/ZCjiYv9AdW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 2, 2019

Meanwhile, data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows a continuing decline in the U.S. birthrate. California and Texas were the only two states whose birthrates exceeded those of anchor babies across the nation in 2019.