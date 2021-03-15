Study: Fewer high school students plan to attend 4-year universities

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:34 AM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

A new survey found fewer high school students plan on going to college. A recent study by ECMC Group, a non-profit aimed at helping student borrowers, said the likelihood of students attending a four-year school dropped 20 percent in the last eight months.

This comes as the average cost of a private university in 2020 was more than $50,000 a year and public universities averaged more then $20,000 a year. With less income from on-campus students, some universities are increasing tuition to make up for it.

“Our housing and dining has taken a big hit financially in terms of revenue, probably $130 million revenue decrease compared to a normal academic year,” said Cynthia Larive, chancellor at the University of California Santa Cruz.

According to our national survey with @VICE, today’s teens want less expensive options for their postsecondary education that connect directly to careers and prepare them for multiple job paths. It’s time to #QuestionTheQuo. Learn more at https://t.co/Isrc5wJ6Zr pic.twitter.com/MNHur98TCa — ECMC Group (@ecmcgroup) February 25, 2021

The report also found high school students found more value in career training and post-grad employment.

