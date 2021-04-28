Study: Dems & MSM are wrong, U.S. race relations at their best in years

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:10 PM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

A new report found race relations in America are actually at their best right now. According to Manhattan Institute Political Science Professor Eric Kaufmann, the majority of Americans do not make their judgment of people based on their race.

Kaufmann said by any measure, race relations have improved significantly from the 20th century. He pointed to studies on attitudes toward Eric Kaufmann, showing 84 percent of Americans approve of marriages between black and white people when compared to just four percent back in 1958.

Kaufmann said the real discrimination in today’s America exists against people with dissenting political views.

“Kind of what we’re seeing in academia, and what that then means is….with political discrimination you get two things: One is self-censorship and people concealing their views, but you also get people being repelled from going down the academic track,” Professor Kauffman said. “One of the surveys I did on graduate students showed conservative graduate students, particularly at the masters level, knew that academia was not a place friendly to their political ideas.”

Kaufmann also said Democrat narratives of “racism” are false and most Americans are getting equal opportunities regardless of their race.