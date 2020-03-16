Study: COVID-19 patients improve after convalescent plasma treatment

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT — Friday, June 5, 2020

According to a new study, 75% of coronavirus patients saw improved conditions after plasma treatments. Researchers from Houston medical hospitals announced that 25 COVID-19 patients, who were exhibiting severe symptoms, had better recoveries after being treated with antibodies from patient’s plasma.

Doctors have said the method has been an effective treatment for microbial infections for the past 100 years.

“We only collect the plasma that is rich in antibodies, and hence the term convalescent plasma. It’s a form of passive therapy, because you already have the antibodies there. That’s the one that helps fight the infection.” – Dr. Francisco Lopez, Head of Plasma Treatment at St. Luke’s Medical Center

Of its 25 volunteers, 19 saw improvements in symptoms and some were discharged from the hospital.

Studies emphasized the method has relatively no risk for both patients.