Students confront Chelsea Clinton over New Zealand mosque shootings

UPDATED 2:35 PM PT – Sat. March 16, 2019

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton is confronted by a group of college students, who claim her comments sparked the New Zealand mosque shootings.

After attending a vigil on Friday, a group approached Clinton, saying her words “stoked” the massacre.

The students were referencing Clinton’s condemnation of anti-Semitic comments made by congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Clinton said she was sorry the students felt that way, but that seemed to only enrage the group.

Donald Trump Jr. took to Twitter Saturday to defend Clinton, saying the incident was sickening, and everyone should be condemning anti-Semitism and all forms of hate.