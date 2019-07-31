Strong quake strikes off El Salvador, no initial reports of damage



An ambulance arrives to the Benjamin Bloom National Children Hospital after an earthquake in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas An ambulance arrives to the Benjamin Bloom National Children Hospital after an earthquake in San Salvador, El Salvador, July 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

(Reuters) – A strong earthquake struck off the coast of El Salvador early on Wednesday, though emergency services said there were no initial reports of significant damage.

The magnitude 5.9 quake hit 46 km (29 miles) south of Nueva San Salvador, La Libertad, at 0554 GMT, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

El Salvador’s civil protection authority said on Twitter that no tsunami warning had been issued.

(Reporting by Nelson Renteria; writing by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Andrew Heavens)