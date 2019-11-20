Strikes at Lufthansa units possible despite arbitration: union



FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac during a strike of cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt airport, Germany November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski FILE PHOTO: Lufthansa airplanes are seen parked on the tarmac during a strike of cabin crew union (UFO) at Frankfurt airport, Germany November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

November 20, 2019

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Strikes at Lufthansa <LHAG.DE> units Eurowings, Germanwings Cityline and Sunexpress remain possible despite arbitration talks at the German carrier, a spokesman for trade union UFO said on Wednesday.

“Small scale arbitration talks continue. But there is no chance that these will pacify the situation,” an UFO spokesman said.

A Lufthansa spokesman said that after UFO decided strikes could still take place, Lufthansa’s subsidiaries group management would pull out of a wider arbitration process, only offering talks about a limited number of topics.

Last week, Lufthansa and UFO agreed to enter large-scale arbitration talks over pay and pensions, averting further strikes.[nL8N27S6RB]

(Reporting by Klaus Lauer and Arno Schuetze, Editing by Tassilo Hummel)