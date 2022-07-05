Strategist says Democrat Party is in trouble amid record low approval of Biden-Harris

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 11:28 AM PT – Tuesday, July 5, 2022

According to a former aide to Hillary Clinton, the Democrat Party needs her like never before. In an op-ed for The Hill, Democrat strategist Doug Schoen expressed that Democrats are in trouble due to President Joe Biden’s record low approval ratings and the unpopularity of Kamala Harris.

That’s why, Schoen said, Democrats need Hillary Clinton to run for president in 2024, which he suggested is a “plausible scenario.” The Democrat strategist admitted Democrats are headed for a blowout loss in November midterms, which will be worse than 1994 and 2010.

Biden Approval about to collapse into the 20's THE 20s!?! More unpopular than any President on record. https://t.co/eQZFX23u0Z pic.twitter.com/08fN5zGN3M — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2022

Meanwhile, Clinton did not rule out a potential run for presidency in a recent interview on CBS Mornings.

“I can’t imagine it…what I can imagine is staying active and as outspoken as I can because I think our country is really on the precipice scale,” she stated. “I think that we are looking at not only the erosion of these rights, the throwing the door open to unfettered, unregulated gun access, but we’re also looking at dismantling the federal government, how it protects our air and our water and everything else that goes along with it.”

Schoen argued Clinton has better chances to get elected in 2024 than other prominent Democrats because she’s an experienced candidate, despite running for president twice and losing both times.