Trending

Storm Barry upgraded to hurricane, residents asked to shelter in place

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:55 AM PT – Sat. July 13, 2019

Barry strengthens into a category 1 hurricane as it near the Louisiana coast.

Weather experts said this Saturday morning, the storm was upgraded to a hurricane, and residents are currently sheltering in place.

Aimee Cutter, the owner of Beach House restaurant, walks through water surge from Lake Pontchartrain on Lakeshore Drive in Mandeville, La., ahead of Tropical Storm Barry, Saturday, July 13, 2019. Barry is expected to reach hurricane strength by the time its center reaches the Louisiana coast, expected before noon local time. The storm is expected to weaken after it moves inland. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Tens of thousands of people are without power in Louisiana, as National Guard and Coast Guard units have been deployed to major cities along the Gulf.

Wind speeds are estimated at over 75 miles per hour, and heavy rainfall is expected to lead to massive flooding and storm surges. A tornado warning is also in effect for the region.

“It is a dangerous and life-threatening storm,” said meteorologist of the National Weather Service, Benjamin Schot. “Time is short. If you have preparations that you need to complete now is the time. You do not have much more time at all before the impacts of Barry will be here.”

A curfew is in effect for people living inside the New Orleans flood protection system, while locals outside the region have been asked to evacuate.

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE