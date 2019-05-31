Wall St. falls at open on Trump’s Mexico threat



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

May 31, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened sharply lower on Friday, hit by fears that President Donald Trump’s shock threat of tariffs on Mexico could prove the trigger that pushes the world’s largest economy into recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 123.57 points, or 0.49%, at the open to 25,046.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 22.71 points, or 0.81%, at 2,766.15. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.77 points, or 1.28%, to 7,470.95 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)