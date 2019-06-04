Wall St. opens higher on rate cut hopes



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

June 4, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a senior Federal Reserve official pointed the way to a cut in interest rates in response to slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.04 points, or 0.58%, at the open to 24,962.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.19 points, or 0.66%, at 2,762.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 80.92 points, or 1.10%, to 7,413.94 at the opening bell, a day after it confirmed correction territory.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)