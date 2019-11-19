Dismal retail forecasts drag down Dow, S&P 500



A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., November 18, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell from record levels while the S&P edged lower on Tuesday as dour forecasts from retailers Home Depot Inc <HD.N> and Kohl’s Corp <KSS.N> fueled worries about consumer spending as the U.S.-China trade dispute dragged on.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 102.37 points, or 0.37%, to 27,933.85, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 1.87 points, or 0.06%, to 3,120.16 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 20.72 points, or 0.24%, to 8,570.66.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; Editing by Chris Reese)