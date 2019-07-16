Wall Street opens slightly lower after mixed bank reports



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., July 12, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

July 16, 2019

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as bank shares fell after a batch of mixed quarterly reports from Wall Street lenders JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> fell 9.84 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 27,349.32. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened lower by 2.17 points, or 0.07%, at 3,012.13. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 6.53 points, or 0.08%, to 8,251.66 at the opening bell.

