Wall Street gains on trade hopes, economic data



FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York City, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York City, U.S., November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

November 22, 2019

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Wall Street advanced on Friday as Washington and Beijing made positive comments regarding a tentative trade deal between the world’s two biggest economies and upbeat domestic economic data eased investor worries.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 107.36 points, or 0.39%, to 27,873.65, the S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 6.64 points, or 0.21%, to 3,110.18 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 13.67 points, or 0.16%, to 8,519.89.

(Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Sandra Maler)