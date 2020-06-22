Wall Street opens slightly lower as virus cases mount



FILE PHOTO: Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid FILE PHOTO: Traders exit the 11 Wall St. door of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks opened sightly lower on Monday as concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections fueled worries of another setback to business activity.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.38 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 25,865.08. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.32 points, or 0.11%, at 3,094.42. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.63 points, or 0.01%, to 9,945.49 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru)