Trending

Wall Street jumps after worst day since 1987

Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near the close of trading in New York
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) near the close of trading New York, U.S., March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 13, 2020

(Reuters) – U.S. stock markets opened sharply higher on Friday after their worst daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped more fiscal easing would head off a global recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 773.20 points, or 3.65%, at the open to 21,973.82. The S&P 500 <.SPX> opened higher by 89.35 points, or 3.60%, at 2,569.99. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> gained 408.59 points, or 5.67%, to 7,610.39 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE