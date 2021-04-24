Steve Bannon: What are Democrats trying to hide?

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:17 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

The former White House chief strategist for President Trump is criticizing the left’s efforts to stop the ballot audit in Arizona.

On his podcast Friday, Steve Bannon said Democrats are in “full panic mode” over the recount in Maricopa County.

He slammed the left for trying to stop the ballot review after Arizona’s Democrat Party filed a last minute lawsuit trying to stop the audit.

However, their efforts failed when Democrats refused to pay the $1 million bond required to stop the recount.