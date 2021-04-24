Steve Bannon: What are Democrats trying to hide?

Trending

Former advisor to the US president and US publicist Steve Bannon poses during a photo session in Paris on May 27, 2019. (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:17 PM PT – Saturday, April 24, 2021

The former White House chief strategist for President Trump is criticizing the left’s efforts to stop the ballot audit in Arizona.

On his podcast Friday, Steve Bannon said Democrats are in “full panic mode” over the recount in Maricopa County.

FAIRHOPE, AL - DECEMBER 05: Steve Bannon speaks before introducing Republican Senatorial candidate Roy Moore during a campaign event at Oak Hollow Farm on December 5, 2017 in Fairhope, Alabama. Mr. Moore is facing off against Democrat Doug Jones in next week's special election for the U.S. Senate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

He slammed the left for trying to stop the ballot review after Arizona’s Democrat Party filed a last minute lawsuit trying to stop the audit.

However, their efforts failed when Democrats refused to pay the $1 million bond required to stop the recount.

