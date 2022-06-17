Steve Bannon: GOP to win back Congress in ‘blowout’

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Friday, June 17 2022

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon has welcomed the victories by Trump-endorsed candidates in this week’s GOP primaries. While speaking outside a courthouse in Washington Thursday, Bannon said primary results show the Democrat Party is losing its grip on power. He also stressed the January 6 Committee is illegitimate.

“MAGA is on the march,” he stated. “The adjacent committee is totally irrelevant.”

Bannon proclaimed Republicans will take back the House and the Senate in November.

“We believe in the ballot box,” he noted. “He believe in fair, free and transparent elections. And we’re winning everywhere. We’re going to get 55 to 60 percent of Hispanic vote this November, we’re going to get 50 percent of the African American male vote this November. We’re going to have a blowout win.”

Bannon is set to appear in court on July 18 for defying political subpoenas by the January 6 panel.