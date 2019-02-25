Sterling spikes to four-week high after report UK’s May to delay Brexit date



FILE PHOTO: New one pound coins, which come into circulation today, are seen in London, Britain March 28, 2017 REUTERS/Neil Hall FILE PHOTO: New one pound coins, which come into circulation today, are seen in London, Britain March 28, 2017 REUTERS/Neil Hall

February 25, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Sterling jumped to a four-week high against the dollar late on Monday after Bloomberg News reported British Prime Minister Theresa May was considering delaying a deadline on Brexit.

The report said May is expected to allow her cabinet to discuss extending the deadline beyond March 29 at meeting on Tuesday.

The British pound rose to a four-week peak of $1.3153, and was last up 0.2 percent at $1.3124.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)