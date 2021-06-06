Stephen Moore: Biden’s $6T spending plan a danger to economy

OAN Newsroom

Former economic advisor to President Donald Trump, Stephen Moore, is criticizing Joe Biden’s $6 trillion spending plan. In an interview on Sunday, Moore said the economy is continuing to recover after COVID-19 lockdowns and yet another round of fiscal stimulus is not necessary.

He added the biggest danger to the economy is raising taxes, which Biden claimed is necessary to fund his spending proposals. Moore also criticized Biden’s proposals to extend higher unemployment benefits, saying it prevents Americans from seeking jobs. He continued on to say it hurts small and medium businesses.

“Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York, New Jersey are continuing with those benefits, and that means it’s going to be a real burden on small businesses in states like that because it’s hard to compete with your rich Uncle Sam when you’re trying to get your workers back on the job,” said Moore.

He stressed the economy will be just fine if Biden stops the irresponsible spending as well as stop excessive taxation and the borrowing of trillions of dollars.