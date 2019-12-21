Stephen Biegun sworn in as new State Department Deputy Secretary

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT — Saturday, December 21, 2019

Former Ambassador to North Korea Stephen Biegun was officially sworn in as the new Deputy Secretary for the Department of State on Saturday. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed the news on Twitter.

Pompeo said he was honored to swear in Biegun and added he’s “exactly what we need to maintain our momentum, executing a foreign policy that advances America’s interests and ensures our security.”

It's official: Stephen Biegun is the new Deputy Secretary of @StateDept. Honored to swear him in today. As I’ve said before, he’s exactly what we need to maintain our momentum executing a foreign policy that advances America’s interests and ensures our security. pic.twitter.com/e8AGVBAO8u — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) December 21, 2019

The former ambassador was confirmed by the Senate in a 90-to-3 vote on Thursday. He will succeed John Sullivan, who is slated to become the U.S. Ambassador to Russia.

Biegun has served as the Trump administration’s top envoy to North Korea since August of last year. The former Ford Motor company executive may eventually replace Pompeo if the secretary runs for an open Senate seat representing Kansas.