Stellantis unit sentenced in U.S. diesel emissions probe, will pay $300 million

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was sentenced Monday after it pleaded guilty in June to criminal conspiracy and will pay nearly $300 million to resolve a multi-year U.S. Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe.

FCA US LLC, formerly Chrysler Group LLC, previously struck a plea agreement with the Justice Department and agreed to pay a fine of $96.1 million fine, forfeit $203.6 million. FCA US, now a unit of Stellantis NV, was also sentenced Monday to a three-year term of organizational probation. The company had been charged with making false representations about diesel emissions in more than 100,000 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 diesel vehicles.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)