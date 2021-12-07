Stellantis targets 20 billion euros in additional revenue from software by 2030



FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of Stellantis at the entrance of the company's factory in Hordain, France, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

December 7, 2021

MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis plans to generate around 4 billion euros ($4.5 billion) in additional annual revenue by 2026 and around 20 billion euros by 2030 from software-enabled products and subscriptions, the carmaker said on Tuesday.

Presenting its long-term software strategy, the world’s fourth-largest carmaker said it expected to have 34 million connected vehicles on the streets by 2030 from 12 million now.

Software is playing an increasing role in vehicles where they help manage electric motors and batteries, set-up and support for a wide range of functions such as autonomous driving, entertainment and navigation.

Investors are increasingly valuing automakers based on their software capability, which include improving vehicle battery performance and strategies for gathering, interpreting and monetising data coming from cars.

Stellantis Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont said the group would move its vehicles from current dedicated electronic architectures to an open software platform, leveraging partnerships.

“We don’t want to do everything by ourselves,” he said.

Stellantis has strategic partnerships with companies including BMW, IPhone maker Foxconn and Alphabet Inc’s Waymo, which will allow it to “continue to drive innovation, efficiency and shared know-how”, it said.

Starting from 2024, Stellantis said it would deploy three new technological platforms powered by artificial intelligence, to be named STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, and STLA AutoDrive.

($1 = 0.8859 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume; editing by Jason Neely)