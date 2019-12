Steelers cut safety Kelly after arrest

FILE PHOTO: Feb 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Fleet wide receiver Kameron Kelly (14) reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Legends at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports FILE PHOTO: Feb 17, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Fleet wide receiver Kameron Kelly (14) reacts during the first half against the Atlanta Legends at SDCCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

December 20, 2019

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived safety Kameron Kelly after his arrest following an early morning altercation at a local bar on Friday.

Kelly was arrested after police were called to Mario’s South Saloon in Pittsburgh over a complaint that Kelly, 23, had threatened an employee and refused to leave.

He was charged with two counts of terroristic threats and one count of resisting arrest, according to reports citing court records.

Per CBS Pittsburgh, Kelly threatened to knock out an employee at the bar after the jukebox skipped his song. When police arrived, the arresting officer accidentally stepped on the foot of a woman with Kelly, with the safety reportedly making physical contact with the officer and directing a threat toward the officer as well.

As Kelly reportedly resisted the arresting officers, one punched him multiple times in the face to subdue him, the police report indicates. Kelly was taken to a local hospital before being taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

The Steelers have not publicly commented on the incident other than to announce he was placed on waivers. In a corresponding move, the Steelers promoted safety Marcus Allen to the 53-man roster.

Kelly, a rookie from San Diego State, had 21 tackles and one interception in 14 games this season.

The Steelers (8-6) have not clinched a playoff spot but are in position for a wild-card berth entering play this weekend. They finish the season with games at the New York Jets on Sunday and at the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 29.

–Field Level Media