Statehouses across U.S. prep for potential inauguration unrest

UPDATED 7:30 PM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Governors and local officials are making inauguration day security preparations amid reports of potential unrest. Recently, top officials in several states including California, Michigan and Maryland called in the National Guard to work with local law enforcement agencies.

Details of road closures and parking restrictions in effect immediately for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration can be found here: https://t.co/TQU1PiJQHq — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 15, 2021

Leaders in Washington D.C. have shut down several parts of the National Mall and other areas around the city. In addition, officials have increased their federal and local police presence on the streets. This is expected to last through the transition of power.

“We cannot allow a recurrence of the chaos and illegal activity that the United States and the world witnessed last week,” Secret Service Special Agent Matthew Miller said. “Our democracy is built on the rule of law, and the Secret Service workforce is dedicated and committed to uphold its oath to the Constitution and assure that its vital no-fail mission regarding the security of the presidential inauguration and the peaceful transfer of power is carried out.”

Law enforcement officials have been put on standby in recent weeks after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier in the month. Several state and local law enforcement agencies have already been put to the test in dealing with possible threats.

Up to 25,000 National Guard members are supporting our federal and district partners for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. Getting those Soldiers and Airmen on the ground includes a historic airlift by the @AirNatlGuard . https://t.co/PIP7o7xDjF #Inauguration2021 — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) January 16, 2021

In Washington D.C. on Saturday, a Virginia man was arrested at a U.S. Capitol checkpoint for allegedly wielding an unregistered handgun and more than 500 rounds of unregistered ammo.

Two people were arrested at a protest outside the Washington statehouse earlier this week for allegedly trying to undermine police directives.

“Watching the events unfold in Washington D.C. last week and moving into this week really broke my heart,” State Rep. Pat Sullivan (D-Pa.) said. “It made me sad for democracy. I know that we are better than that here in the state of Washington, that we can work together to get the people’s work done.”

FBI officials warned that the militia group the Boogaloo Bois could host a violent rally in Minneapolis as early as Sunday.

Democrat congressional leaders are launching an investigation into how intelligence agencies responded to the Capitol Hill protests.

