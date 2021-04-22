Trending

State Dept. urges peace amid fighting in Chad, East Africa

In this Friday, April 9, 2021 image made from video, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, center, attends his final campaign rally for the recent elections in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo)

UPDATED 8:28 AM PT – Thursday, April 22, 2021

The State Department has warned of the rising threat of political violence as well as Islamic terror in Central and Eastern Africa. On Wednesday, the State Department called for de-escalation of military tensions in northeast Africa while pointing out security threats are undermining humanitarian relief efforts in the area.

“We haven’t seen any evidence that Eritrean troops are withdrawing from Tigray despite the commitments made by both Ethiopia and Eritrea,” stated State Department spokesman Ned Price. “We urge their immediate, full withdrawal.”

U.S. diplomats have also condemned the recent killing of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno who was reelected in an allegedly fraudulent election after 31-years in office.

“Certainly the violence in Chad is gravely disturbing, but we’re watching closely as the political situation evolves,” Price continued. “We want to see a peaceful, democratic transition of power to a civilian-led government.”

The U.S. Intelligence Community warned the Islamic State terror group has been capitalizing on the ongoing conflicts in Central and Eastern Africa. The State Department noted, regional peace is important to preventing further destabilization of those countries.

