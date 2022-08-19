State Dept. requests info. on raids of Palestinian offices in Israel

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:44 AM PT – Friday, August 19, 2022

The State Department is raising concerns over raids being conducted by Israel on several Palestinian groups. While speaking at a press conference Thursday, spokesman Ned Price said they had requested information regarding the recent closures of six Palestinian offices in the city of Ramallah.

BREAKING 🚨 The Israeli occupation forces raided UAWC’s office early this morning 18th of August, as well as the offices of the other #6organizations. They destroyed office equipment, confiscated materials and left a closing order behind. pic.twitter.com/hVaHrRIaKS — Union of Agricultural Work Committees (@UAWC1986) August 18, 2022

Israel blacklisted these groups back in October of 2021 and tied them to the Liberation of Palestine, which Israel claims have carried out attacks on its citizens.

“We are concerned about the Israeli security forces’ closure of the six offices of the Palestinian NGOs in and around Ramallah today,” Price explained. “We have reached out to the Israeli government, including at senior levels, including here from Washington as well as from our embassy in Jerusalem, for more information regarding the basis for these closures.”

Prior to this, the State Department was given information regarding these groups, which Price said will be carefully evaluated to determine the validity of their claims.

This comes as nine European countries rejected Israel’s proclamation, citing a lack of evidence. Price then went on to stress the need for all organizations, regardless of country affiliation, to be able to operate within Israel’s Western Bank.

“We have in the course of recent events, but also in recent months and beyond, made clear to our Israeli government partners and to the Palestinian Authority the fact that independent civil society organizations in the West Bank and Israel must be able to continue their important work,” continued the State Department spokesman.

In the meantime, an official statement related to the matter will be released in a timely manner.

