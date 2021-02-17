Trending

State Dept. launches probe into deadly Erbil rocket attack

State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:22 AM PT – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The State Department has commented on the deadly rocket attack in Erbil, Iraq. During a press briefing Tuesday, department spokesperson Ned Price said an investigation is “very much underway” to determine who is responsible.

The attack on Monday not only killed a civilian, but also injured eight other contractors as well as a U.S. service member.

“We have been in close contact with Kurdish officials, with Iraqi officials to determine who ultimately was responsible for that, we take it incredibly seriously, ” Price stated. “We are supporting our Iraqi partners in their efforts to investigate these attacks whether they were conducted by Iran, whether they were conducted by Iranian-backed militia forces or elements of such forces.”

Price added, the U.S. reserves the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing. It will do so in coordination with its Iraqi partners.

