State Dept. launches probe into deadly Erbil rocket attack

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:22 AM PT – Wednesday, February 17, 2021

The State Department has commented on the deadly rocket attack in Erbil, Iraq. During a press briefing Tuesday, department spokesperson Ned Price said an investigation is “very much underway” to determine who is responsible.

Live now! @StateDeptSpox Ned Price briefs reporters from the U.S. Department of State. https://t.co/mjuYZvoW3y — Department of State (@StateDept) February 16, 2021

The attack on Monday not only killed a civilian, but also injured eight other contractors as well as a U.S. service member.

“We have been in close contact with Kurdish officials, with Iraqi officials to determine who ultimately was responsible for that, we take it incredibly seriously, ” Price stated. “We are supporting our Iraqi partners in their efforts to investigate these attacks whether they were conducted by Iran, whether they were conducted by Iranian-backed militia forces or elements of such forces.”

.@SecBlinken spoke with Iraqi Prime Minister Kadhimi today to reaffirm our partnership and encourage the Prime Minister to continue working with Iraqi Kurdistan officials on their efforts to bring the perpetrators of the recent attacks in Erbil to justice. https://t.co/QzpsV5WhWl — Ned Price (@StateDeptSpox) February 16, 2021

Price added, the U.S. reserves the right to respond at a time and place of its choosing. It will do so in coordination with its Iraqi partners.