State Dept.: Ayatollah regime killed over 1,000 Iranians during protests

FILE – In a Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, a demonstrator chants slogans while holding up an Iranian national flag during a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran, denouncing violent protests over a government-imposed fuel price hike. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:20 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

The State Department is denouncing the latest attempts by Iran’s Ayatollah regime to crack down on anti-government protests across the country. On Thursday, special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said the Ayatollah’s security forces have killed more than 1,000 protesters.

Hook praised the Iranian people’s efforts to restore freedom to their country. He said Iranian officials are trying to conceal the true scale of the protests.

“We do not yet know where these bodies went, but we are learning more and more about how the Iranian regime treats its own people. We have seen reports of many hundreds more killed in and around Tehran. Among those murdered are at least a dozen children, including 13 and 14-year-olds.”

– Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2019, file photo, an Iranian soldier stands guard overlooking a pro-government rally organized by authorities in Tehran, Iran, denouncing violent protests over a government-imposed fuel price hike. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)

Hook called on the international community to slap sanctions on Iranian security officials over violations of human rights.

“We are unified here in the United States, and the international community likewise should be unified and support the Iranian people,” he said.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will keep punishing Iran as long as it continues to use violence on protesters. During a press briefing at the State Department last week, Pompeo said he and President Trump have been following the anti-government demonstrations in the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. secretary said people are taking to the streets as a result of the regime’s poor economic management, adding, the government is responding to their concerns with violence. He has asked demonstrators to send videos of the government’s abuses, so the U.S. can expose their violence.

“We have received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime’s abuses through telegram messaging services…I hope they will continue to be sent to us,” he stated. “We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses.”

The protests have been ongoing for weeks after the country imposed a sharp increase to oil prices.

