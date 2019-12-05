State Dept.: Ayatollah regime killed over 1,000 Iranians during protests

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:20 PM PT — Thursday, December 5, 2019

The State Department is denouncing the latest attempts by Iran’s Ayatollah regime to crack down on anti-government protests across the country. On Thursday, special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said the Ayatollah’s security forces have killed more than 1,000 protesters.

"It appears the regime could have murdered over 1000 Iranian citizens since the protests began." Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran, says "hundreds more" Iranian protesters have been killed than originally thought, including at least a dozen children pic.twitter.com/cGocA6QA4j — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) December 5, 2019

Hook praised the Iranian people’s efforts to restore freedom to their country. He said Iranian officials are trying to conceal the true scale of the protests.

“We do not yet know where these bodies went, but we are learning more and more about how the Iranian regime treats its own people. We have seen reports of many hundreds more killed in and around Tehran. Among those murdered are at least a dozen children, including 13 and 14-year-olds.”

– Brian Hook, U.S. Special Representative for Iran

Hook called on the international community to slap sanctions on Iranian security officials over violations of human rights.

“We are unified here in the United States, and the international community likewise should be unified and support the Iranian people,” he said.

Special Rep for Iran Brian Hook: During the #IranProtests, the regime brutally suppressed the people's right to assemble, cut off internet access, and murdered civilians. The U.S. supports the Iranian people and condemns the regime’s intimidation of journalists in/out of Iran. pic.twitter.com/NSJJOEL6hZ — Department of State (@StateDept) December 5, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will keep punishing Iran as long as it continues to use violence on protesters. During a press briefing at the State Department last week, Pompeo said he and President Trump have been following the anti-government demonstrations in the Islamic Republic.

The U.S. secretary said people are taking to the streets as a result of the regime’s poor economic management, adding, the government is responding to their concerns with violence. He has asked demonstrators to send videos of the government’s abuses, so the U.S. can expose their violence.

“We have received to date nearly 20,000 messages, videos, pictures, notes of the regime’s abuses through telegram messaging services…I hope they will continue to be sent to us,” he stated. “We will continue to sanction Iranian officials who are responsible for these human rights abuses.”

This is the reality in #Iran . Shame on the mainstream media that not only refuses to cover the protests but is acting as the mullahs propoganda machine by down playing #IranProtests shame on all apologists @codepink @FedericaMog who support the mullahs https://t.co/uwkdbtOwu2 — Arash Sobhani آرش سبحانی (@arash_sobhani) November 22, 2019

The protests have been ongoing for weeks after the country imposed a sharp increase to oil prices.

Related: U.S. Navy Conducts Drills In Arabian Sea Amid Latest Threats By Iran